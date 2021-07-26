Lupe Fiasco Says Podcast With Royce Da 5’9 Is Over & Done With

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop fans have been paying close attention to the growing tensions between Lupe Fiasco and Royce Da 5’9, despite the fact the pair co-hosted one of the most popular podcasts around. After hurling diss records at one another, Fiasco says that the podcast is over and done with and he doesn’t intend to pick up the slack elsewhere.

As we’ve previously reported, the two world-class lyricists have thrown shots at one another stemming from a conversation between the pair, Mickey Factz, and RJ Payne, who both are stellar rappers as well. In the heated convo, Fiasco was playfully jabbing at Nickel Nine and things went left when Royce referred to Lupe as a “b*tch” and that he’d physically rough him up along with other choice words.

Fiasco baited Royce with a nine-minute off the dome freestyle full of lines aimed at his now-former podcast partner, which gave way to Royce’s “Silence Of The Lambda” diss track. Lupe fired back with “Steve Jobs: SLR 3 1/2,” a track that took far more low-blows than anyone could’ve seen coming.

In a subsequent Instagram Live, Lupe explained that he wasn’t really enthused about doing The Lupe & Royce Show podcast but did so in a bid to help his good friend and show co-host Tom Frank build up his company, Say What Media. As fans of the podcast know, Frank framed himself as the straight man, and “regular dude” was positioned between the two rappers and did an effective job in trying to reel in Lupe’s outsized personality and bring out Royce’s more reserved nature.

“I think we just reached a state now where that’s kind of like an untenable relationship,” Lupe said of the show’s ending, which concluded with the “GOLD” episode.

Check out the Lupe Fiasco IG Live clip below.

