The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Bro-code Violation: Would You Date Someone You Knew Your Friend Liked?

Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

On today’s show we’re #AskingForAFriend! Is it against guy code to talk to someone who you know your friend is feeling? A listener recently slid in our DM to ask for advice. Watch the video and let us know your thoughts.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Bro-code Violation: Would You Date Someone You Knew Your Friend Liked?  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
DMX
56 photos
Videos
Latest
Bro-code Violation: Would You Date Someone You Knew…
 10 hours ago
07.27.21
Photos
Close