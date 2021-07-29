Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby’s latest boneheaded comments have landed him a lot of trouble.

While performing at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday, July 25, the rapper decided to hype up the crowd with some terrible comments.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said to the festival crowd. “Ladies, if your p*ssy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up…Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Then, the following day he spoke about the outrage but just made matters worse when he took to Instagram Live saying that none of his LGBTQ fans had HIV/AIDS or STIs because they were not “nasty gay n*ggas” or “junkies.”

The LGBTGIA+ has slammed him for his homophobic and ignorant comments, and now his sponsors are taking action as well.

Online retailer boohooMAN dropped a 100-piece summer collection with DaBaby on June 30, but the brand has cut all ties with him, given his latest behavior.

“boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby,” the statement reads. “Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA, and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

The North Carolina rapper also angered people at Rolling Loud because he brought out Tory Lanez as a guest performer despite Meg Thee Stallion –who he’s accused of allegedly shooting in the foot– had just performed as well.

Despite the damage being done, DaBaby tweeted that he now realizes what he said was insensitive and apologized.

Online Retailer BoohooMAN Ends Partnership with DaBaby After His Homophobic Remarks At Rolling Loud

