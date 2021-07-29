HHW Gaming: Here Is When We Are Heading To Wakanda In ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers was supposed to be a big deal when it was launched, but gamers quickly got bored with the game. Now, the game studio hopes Black Panther can help save Marvel’s Avengers and has shared the launch date for the expansion.

Thursday (Jul.29) revealed the upcoming Black Panther – War For Wakanda expansion is dropping on August 17 and will be completely free to owners of the core Marvel’s Avengers game. The game will introduce the Black Panther, the third new playable character to be introduced to the game on top of the core six characters and Hawkeye and Kate Bishop.

Along with the addition of T’Challa, the War For Wakanda expansion will introduce two new villains, a brand-new environment to explore, new enemies, the Birnin Zana Outpost, new solo or multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions, and more, adding the most content to Marvel’s Avengers since the game’s launch.

The official synopsis of the expansion reads:

The story of the free War for Wakanda expansion revolves around King T’Challa, the Black Panther, devoted protector, and current ruler of Wakanda. Blindsided by a betrayal and the resulting tragedy, T’Challa finds it difficult to entrust his duty to anyone else, even his sister Shuri, while also confronting those who wish to do Wakanda harm. When arch-villain Klaw’s forces threaten Wakanda’s safety, T’Challa must take the fight right to them to defend everything and everyone he holds dear.

Players will experience the game’s story and additional missions in the ongoing Avengers Initiative in the lush jungles of Wakanda, an entirely new environment and sole location of the world’s Vibranium. They’ll also get to explore the Royal Palace that overlooks Birnin Zana, known as “The Golden City,” in a new Outpost that contains Shuri’s laboratory, Zawavari’s chambers, and the Wakandan War Room.

Square Enix also announced a Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE focused on the War for Wakanda expansion that would premiere Monday, August 16 at 10 am PDT via https://www.twitch.tv/crystaldynamics and will give players an extensive look at the new content before it drops on August 17.

Also, for those who haven’t bought Marvel’s Avengers, you will get your chance to take the game for a spin for FREE thanks to the all-access weekend for the game beginning today that will run through August 1 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (via Steam), and Stadia in all regions where the game is available. In addition, players can look forward to several limited-time special promotions, including a 400% bonus to experience gained, a 50%-off sale in the in-game Marketplace, and the return of the Tachyon Anomaly event.

We are intrigued.

Are you excited to head to Wakanda? Peep the cinematic trailer for the expansion if you haven’t done so already.

