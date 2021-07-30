Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like we got New York City and Upstate New York representing one time on the same track as Dave East and Benny The Butcher connect one time for the heads.

Linking up for the visuals to “Uncle Ric” the Harlemnite and Buffalo butcher hit the smoking spot to play some poker while downing shots and playing for high stakes. We feel bad for any man trying to count cards at this table.

Down South, Gucci Mane lends his talents to Enchanting for her clip to “Big Chant” where E flaunts her ice and crazy physical degree while sitting on top of a classic automobile.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Meech718, Maxo Kream, and more.

DAVE EAST FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “UNCLE RIC”

ENCHANTING FT. GUCCI MANE – “BIG CHANT”

MEECH718 – “FIESTA”

MAXO KREAM – “LOCAL JOKER”

KIANA LEDE FT. KEHLANI – “UR BEST FRIEND”

SOULJA BOY – “KNOCK DOWN EVERYTHING”

KEY GLOCK – “MISTER GLOCK 2”

Dave East ft. Benny The Butcher "Uncle Ric," Enchanting ft. Gucci Mane "Big Chant" & More | Daily Visuals

