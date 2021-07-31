Nicki Minaj Is Set To Host ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion Special

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rap queen Nicki Minaj is a woman of many talents, whether she’s crafting up hit records on the Billboard charts or becoming the next big broadcast personality with her Queen Radio station on Apple Music.

Now, it appears that Mrs. Petty is trying her luck on television by announcing that she’ll be hosting Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion special airing this fall.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Originally, her plan to host the reality TV special was meant to be a prank amongst all 149 million of her Instagram followers. “I’ll be hosting the reunion,” Minaj joked in a IG post archived by The Jasmine Brand (seen above), further asking her followers, “lmk what y’all want me to ask chile” [sic]. Of course, being one of the biggest artists in music currently allows for the opportunity to speak things into existence; soon after cracking jokes, she took to her IG Stories to make the gig official.

Here’s the message Nicki Minaj sent to her followers, via Instagram:

“Don’t move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty. My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic, of course. And Barbz, plz don’t send me a million comments about the album & doc chile just lemme have my moment. We almost there. Promise. Not lying this time. Love you.

#RHOP @bravoandy

@bravowwhl @thecarozza”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The last person she tagged in that post is her publicist Joe Carozza, who shared that he spoke with regular host Andy Cohen and that Bravo and team have no problem letting the “Chun-Li” hitmaker stand in as host for the night.

via @nickiminaj (screen-grabbed by The Jasmine Brand)

Are you excited to see Nicki Minaj host The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo? Let us know after catching a clip of the reality TV drama going down in Season 6 below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Nicki Minaj Is Set To Host ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion Special was originally published on blackamericaweb.com