Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Toned Bikini Bod On Instagram In Cheeky Swimsuit Pics

Gabrielle Union is always flawless and the 48-year-old took to Instagram last week to remind us that she always understands the assignment, especially in the summertime. In a series of IG flicks, the actress showed off her summertime fine body, rocking a white, cheeky bikini while swimming. “Stay Gold Ponyboy Cheers To The Weekend Good People #TheOutsiders,” she wrote in the caption.

Of course, Gab’s friends and fans in the comments couldn’t get enough of hot mama and her toned backside. “Suns out buns out ,” one user wrote, while another added, “ booty booty booty booty .” And then there was singer Chloe Bailey, who added a few heart-eye emojis as the icing on the cake.

If you’re wondering how the actress has maintained such a toned physique over the years, she hasn’t shied away from sharing her secrets with the world. Back in 2017, she told Women’s Health that she often enjoys a good morning Pilates workout, almost finding it therapeutic. “The great thing about Pilates is that I can take out my annoyance from waking up early on the machines instead of human beings,” she explained. “It’s for the greater good. My body responds to it, and I’m also more clear.”

She also told the magazine that she’s also a big fan of cardio, saying that she likes to try different things during her workouts, including workout out outside. “I like to mix it up so I don’t get anxiety staring at the treadmill. Cardio could be jumping jacks, running up my driveway, side shuffles like I used to do in basketball, an elliptical, treadmill, or sled pushes.”

She continued, “Give me a trail, a park, a walk down the street with the dogs, a breeze, rain. I’ll go hike. I’ll get a lawn chair and sit outside my trailer so I’m not trapped inside.”

