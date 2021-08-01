Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

SNL actor Michael Che currently had to wipe his entire Instagram clean. No, he wasn’t “starting fresh” as a form of social media detox; he just became the latest of many celebrities to get canceled for saying and/or doing something completely out of pocket.

His “cancel culture” moment has been happening all weekend long following jokes he made at the expense of Simone Biles and her highly-publicized sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. However, in an era where crude humor is highly favored — ever heard of Def Comedy Jam in the ’90s or Rick & Morty today? — was Che wrong for his actions or is it that we all simply can’t take a joke?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For reference, Che posted a handful of messages on Thursday (July 29) about Biles, joking that he wanted to “make fun” of her after some of the public scrutiny she’s been facing for withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics to focus on mental health. From there, the Saturday Night Live comedian began sharing very offensive jokes at Biles expense on his IG Stories that followers sent to him via DM as he rated them on a scale of 1 to 10.

More on the backstory via Newsweek:

“His first story read: ‘man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles.’

He continued: ‘I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. Im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I’m choosing violence.’

He then received a number of responses, which he reposted on Instagram stories.

One of the responses included a joke about Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women.

Che rated this joke a 9/10, before rating a racist joke about Biles as 8/10.”

Was Comedian Michael Che Wrong For Sharing Jokes About Simone Biles’ Sexual Assault? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com