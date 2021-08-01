K. Michelle Moves ‘Sexiness’ Content To OnlyFans Page: ‘I Feel Healthy And Feel Beautiful!’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, if you’re looking for new “sexiness” content from K.Michelle anytime soon, you’ll have to get on OnlyFans to find it. On Sunday, the singer took to Twitter to let fans know that she’ll no longer release new music or sexy content to the world via social media, and will only share her music and “sexiness” via her OnlyFans page. “For 3 years I was sick and I watched people make fun of me and how I looked while healing,” she tweeted. “I FEEL HEALTHY AND FEEL BEAUTIFUL and no one will take that from me. Haters don’t deserve my new content! This is my world 4music and all this sexiness click.”

She then shared this gorgeous, sexy flick of her rocking a cleavage-bearing, all-black tuxedo dress, black hat, and high-heeled ankle boots. “Good Morning Saints,” she captioned the photo.

While fans were shocked to hear of K.Michelle’s decision to take her music to OnlyFans, they were supportive and understanding of her reasoning for doing so, with many taking to Twitter to tweet their approval. “Now that’s how you clear a room sus!,” one fan tweeted. “Can’t nobody tell your story and no one has room to judge. We still hear K.. Belee dat! #RebelsRunThis.”

While another fan commented on K’s beauty, saying how happy she is that the 39-year-old finally sees it. “baybeeee. you been beautiful,” the fan wrote. “im very happy you feel it, now! thats what really matters! ugh. if ONLY you knew… i love you SO DAMN MUCH!”

The positive conversation surrounding K. Michelle’s beauty comes after the singer was the topic of conversation earlier this summer when she posted a few selfies that had fans wondering if she’d gotten more plastic surgery. Rocking a beautiful pink wig, the star posted herself in what looks like contoured makeup and a chiseled jawline, leading fans to wonder if she had more enhancements done to her already beautiful face.

“K.Michelle looks great she just don’t look like K. Michelle,” one fan wrote.

This wasn’t the first time, however, that K. Michelle’s appearance has been the topic of conversation. In late 2020, the singer revealed that she had underwent fillers in 2018— rather than rhinoplasty — for her nose after receiving criticism about the new look.

And while we’re loving K. Michelle in any look, we’re happy to hear the singer is now feeling “healthy and beautiful” in spite of the haters.

Don’t miss…

K. Michelle Claps Back At The Haters Regarding Her Social Media Post “I’m Just Pretty, Get Over It”

K. Michelle Blasts Body Shamers Who Joked About Her Misshapen Posterior: ‘I’m Just Happy To Be Alive’

K. Michelle Moves ‘Sexiness’ Content To OnlyFans Page: ‘I Feel Healthy And Feel Beautiful!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: