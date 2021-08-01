Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve been following Tami Roman’s natural hair journey then you know that she’s on the road to achieving healthier locs – one day at a time. Recently, the former Basketball Wives star took to Instagram to give us a length check and to show off her progress on the road to healthier hair. She posted a gorgeous, fresh-faced selfie with the caption, “Fro before the wash with the gray center part,” with the hashtags “#GetIntoIt #deezProductsGotMyHairGrowingTho #IClippedMyOwnEnds #IKnowItsUneven .”

The selfie comes after the reality star rocked a variety of different hair colors and styles over the past few weeks, including this gorgeous platinum blonde bob that she wore on July 18th – a look that we were absolutely loving.

The length check selfie comes after Tami had a color mishap that led to a major hair emergency in 2019. The now 51-year-old spoke out about her experience on an episode of Personal Injury Court, where she opened up to Judge Gino Brogdon about how the color mishap led to a scalp infection which caused her tresses to fall out. “Oh chile [sic], let me tell you. I’ve dyed my hair most of my life because I greyed early. So, I went to my stylist and I said, ‘I want you to take my hair to platinum blonde,’ and he said, ‘You know, it’s going to be difficult.’ And I said, ‘I still want it.’ And, six weeks later, all the hair fell out. I wanted what I wanted and now I’m bald.”

Since the color incident, Tami began rocking short ‘dos on the regular, like this platinum-blonde mini-afro she debuted in September 2019.

And this more recent flick from June, when she gave fans an update on her hair length after the big chop, two years prior. “2 yrs after the big chop & keeping it braided under my units, I went to @hollywood2houstonsalon to get this curly look,” she captioned the photo before thanking her stylist in the caption.

Tami Roman Rocks A Natural ‘Fro And Shows Off Progress From Her Natural Hair Journey was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

