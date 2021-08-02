There Is Plenty of Carnage In New Trailer For The Highly-Anticipated ‘Venom’ Sequel

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Another Monday, MORE CARNAGE!

Sony Pictures shared a new trailer for the highly-anticipated film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the 2018 film that critics couldn’t stand but fans absolutely loved. Take that Rotten Tomatoes.

The first trailer didn’t reveal how and why the deranged serial killer and psychopath Kletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) and reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) become intertwined. Still, this new trailer sheds light on that it’s should raise eyebrows of comic book fans well-versed in the history of the iconic comic book villain. In the initial trailer, we saw the carnage symbiote kicking in right before he was executed.

In this new trailer for the Andy Serkis-directed sequel, Kasady says all he ever wanted was Carnage before we see him take a bite out of Brock literally and take a sip of his blood that is full of Venom (pun intended), and that’s how we get Carnage. That’s a huge break from Carnage’s origin story from the comics, making some comic book purists very upset.

We also see more of Naomi Harris’ Shriek, who has the ability to manipulate sound. In the comics, she is the girlfriend of Kasady and is currently locked down in Ravencroft Institution, the home of the many baddies that Spider-Man defeats while protecting New York City. In the comics, she also becomes possessed by a symbiote, so it’s safe to assume that will happen in this film.

The trailer also highlights some of the dark humor between Eddie and Venom, showing how they are coexisting in his body while dishing out their brand of dark justice, aka Venom consuming criminals. It’s clear Venom: Let There Be Carnage is leading the charge when it comes to building its own version of a Marvel Universe, so Spider-Man, who is currently handling business in Disney/Marvel’s MCU, can easily swing into.

While Disney built its MCU by focusing on the heroes, Sony is doing the opposite by using the villains with films like Morbius, Kraven The Hunter, and a Sinister Six project in the pipeline.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives ONLY in theaters on September 24, 2021.

Step into the trailer below.

Photo: Sony Pictures / Venom: Let There Be Carnage

There Is Plenty of Carnage In New Trailer For The Highly-Anticipated ‘Venom’ Sequel was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: