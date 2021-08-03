NHL Player Evander Kane Responds To Wife’s Claims That He Places Bets On His Own Games

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane is facing severe accusations of having tampered with the outcome of professional hockey games, and the NHL has announced it will look into the matter. “The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games,” tweeted the league’s PR account on Saturday. “The integrity of our game is paramount, and the League takes these allegations very seriously.”

The post on social media to which the NHL referred (which is now deleted) came from Kane’s estranged wife, Anna, who is embroiled in her own contentious fight with the hockey player. Along with claims of fixing games, she further accused her husband of infidelity with model/ex-girlfriend Mara Teigen, a gambling addiction, and abandoning her with their 1-year-old daughter Kensington. “Can someone ask [commissioner] Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?” she wrote in another since-deleted IG post. “What a guy… My heart goes out to anyone who has to deal with loved ones addicted to anything in any form who put that before their own family.”

Teigen has remained silent on the matter, but Anna had words with her, too. “So do u feel good about yourself f—— my husband when I’m at home pregnant, and he can’t even give me money to buy my daughter formula,” she asked Teigen on an IG chat. “Do you feel amazing with him? After he cheated on you so much that you broke up, now you can do this to another woman?”

Although the merit of these specific allegations remains in question, the Sharks winger has had problems with gambling in the past. The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas sued Kane in 2019 when he skipped town on a $500K debt. He even filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year after racking up $26.8 million more in debt, slightly less than half what he has earned over his 11-year career.

The Sharks organization told the Associated Press it will comply with the NHL’s investigation, as did Kane. Anna Kane’s IG now only has six photos as of this article’s publication, three of which are of her and her daughter. Her estranged husband’s social media is wiped clean of Anna as well.

Kane took to Twitter the very next day, though, and rebutted his wife’s statements. “I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game,” he said. He then turned his attention to Anna’s remarks about abandonment, and also accused her of parental alienation.

“I love my daughter,” he continued. “I will and always have taken care of my daughter in every way possible. I have always made sure her mother has had everything she’s needed and more… I have tried to set up FaceTime calls but not every day as I would like to because of being restricted by her mom. She has refused me to see her and had unfortunately tried to use my daughter as leverage… I would encourage people to realize that someone who goes to this length to try and jeopardize someone’s career with lies is mentally unwell.”

Twitter is shocked at the allegations, but has a few questions regarding other recent NHL scandals:

