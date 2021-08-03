Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A well-known Indianapolis musician is dead after he jumped into Geist Reservoir without a life jacket Sunday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Vincent Patton, 33, died at IU Health Saxony Hospital after he was under water for about 50 minutes.

Patton, known professionally as R&B musician and producer Teddy E. Vincent, performed at many venues and events across central Indiana and owned Writer’s Block Music Company in Indianapolis.

Patton was also a track and wrestling coach at Guion Creek Middle School, according to a Facebook post from MSD of Pike Township. He was a graduate of Pike High School.

“We are grateful for the positive impact that Mr. Patton had on our student-athletes and everyone he encountered,” the district wrote in the post. “He was a valued member of our Pike Family who will be deeply missed.”

Fishers Fire Department public information officer John Mehling said the first 911 call came in around 2:40 p.m. The first boat deployed less than ten minutes later, and Patton was located just before 3:30.

Witnesses said Patton was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water to retrieve a piece of clothing. He attempted to swim back to the boat, but never resurfaced, according to DNR.

Read more from WRTV here

Indianapolis musician Teddy E. Vincent dies in Geist Reservoir drowning was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3: