Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It only took 18 years, but good friends Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are finally teaming up.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have been joined at the hip since entering the NBA together as part of the iconic 2003 NBA Draft class but have never been on the same team if you don’t count Olympic competition. That was until Tuesday (Aug.3) when Carmelo Anthony announced he is heading to Los Angeles Lakers in a one-year free-agent deal joining his fellow banana boat crew member LeBron James his manager revealed to ESPN via a Woj bomb.

Anthony confirmed the move on his socials, sharing a simple video showing the L in his nickname Melo cleverly changing into the Lakers logo.

Anthony wasn’t the biggest free agent on the market, but all eyes were on him as many fans wondered if the “Bully on the Block” would stay in Portland or return to New York, as some speculated. Welp, none of those were actually the case. Instead, he will team up with the new big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and recently acquired Russell Westbrook in hopes to win that elusive first NBA championship, and with this squad, he has a good chance to make that happen.

Once the news broke, the reactions, mainly approving his decision to join Bron in the La-La land, hit Twitter timelines.

We are intrigued to see how this “superteam” will mesh together. The 2021-22 NBA season looks like it’s going to be lit.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Melo To LA: Carmelo Anthony Heading To The Los Angeles Lakers To Team Up With His Buddy LeBron James was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: