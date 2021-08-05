Melyssa Ford Said Jadakiss Was ‘So Respectful’ While Filming The ‘Knock Yourself Out’ Video

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Former video vixen and model turned podcast host Melyssa Ford, has been the eye candy for many rappers throughout her career. The sexy scholar — whose hour glass figure, face and frame made her a standout among the competition — has appeared in music videos for Jay Z, Mystikal and Jadakiss.

Following Tuesday’s night Verzuz battle featuring Dipset and The Lox, Melyssa took to Instagram to give the self-proclaimed “top 5 dead or alive” rapper his flowers and share a throwback clip from a “Hollywood Unlocked” episode featuring the lyricist. “He’s always been a beast when it comes to music, but also a humble and nice fucken guy!” she captioned the video.

During the segment, she revealed Jadakiss was a complete gentleman on set of the Knock Yourself Out – the video she also credits with catapulting her career. She recalls being asked to kiss the rapper in a “romantic scene” to which she responded, “Nah. Imma make this video look amazing but I don’t have to swap spit with a stranger to do so.” She revealed Jada’s boys encouraged him to “go in,” but instead Jada played it cool. “He was like I don’t want a lawsuit,” she recalled. Kiss added, “I was a few years ahead of the #metoo movement.”

“He was so respectful, I always appreciated that,” she said.

In other Melyssa Ford news, the educated beauty was involved in a life-altering car accident with an 18-wheeler truck that left her in intense rehabilitation. She eventually left “Hollywood Unlocked” and started her own podcast, “I’m Here For The Food.”

