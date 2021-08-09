Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Stupidly Suggests Surrounding Himself With Plexiglass Instead of Getting Vaccinated

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s thinking like this that is keeping the United States COVID-19 hell.

NFL athletes have been complaining big time since the league made life extremely hard for unvaccinated players stopping short of mandating them to take it. Minnesota Vikings quarterback and Trump fan, according to Raw Story, Kirk Cousins is one of those hardheaded players.

Despite having to quarantine after being considered a close contact to an infected player, Cousins still won’t get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that is wreaking havoc around the globe thanks to the highly contagious and more dangerous delta variant. During a press conference on Thursday (Aug.5), Cousins told reporters that his decision not to get the shot is “personal,” and he will find other ways of keeping himself from getting sick during the NFL season.

One of those ways includes “surrounding himself with plexiglass in the QB room,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported. When further pressed as to why he would go through such great lengths when getting vaccinated is such an easier option, Cousins reiterated his “decision is personal and private.”

Cousins is part of an alarming number of NFL players who either don’t want to take the vaccine, who feel they “need to do more research,” despite having access to world-class doctors, or incorrectly use HIPAA rules as a reason to disclose whether or not that they have been vaccinated or now their favorite excuse “it’s personal.”

It’s been an entire year, and over 600,000 Americans (a number some feel is grossly undercounted) have died from COVID-19. Why these NFL athletes need any more information than what has already been supplied by countless medical experts is mindboggling.

Cousins’ coach Mike Zimmer understandably expressed frustration about players on his team not wanting to get vaccinated after all three of his quarterbacks had to go into quarantine protocols.

It’s just hilarious to see that a bunch of players who regularly take all kinds of pills, get shot up with painkillers, and run into each other head first now consider the health when it comes to this COVID-19 vaccine.

