Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine

Mary J Blige just turned it up a notch in the September issue of InStyle. In alignment with fashion week and The Met Gala, the magazine dubbed this their fashion issue. Who better to represent high fashion and urban glam than blonde bombshell, MJB?

Announcing their covergirl in an Instagram post, the magazine wrote:

“I’m single, without a kid, and I’m having a good time. I’m doing the most.” YES! #MaryJBlige!

Finding real love for herself has been a long journey, but @therealmaryjblige is finally getting there. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur talks new projects, having fun with fashion, and finding peace at the #linkinbio.

Stylist June Ambrose brought the heat in the fashion issue of InStyle. Clad in a brown plaid Zimmermann suit, a brown Gucci monogram dress with a matching cape, a black leather top with a balloon hood, and a black and white striped dress, Mary J Blige exuded Hip Hop royalty.

“I’m single, without a kid, and I’m having a good time. I’m doing the most,” she exclaimed. A complete mood for women like her and Tracee Ellis Ross, who often speaks out about loving herself despite the societal pressures of having children and getting married. You can read the interview This interview taps into Mary J exploring living in the prime time of her life.You can read the interview here

