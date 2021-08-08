‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Unique Is Out For Revenge After Raq Puts A Halt To His Business

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Previously on the Growing up Kanan, oops, we mean Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Raq teamed up with Det. Howard to make her own power move, and it worked immediately. Kanan also finally gets his feet wet in the drug game, thanks to Uncle Marvin. In this week’s episode, Unique is out for revenge after seeing his corners suffer the consequences after Howard starts working with Raq.

A Desperate Unique, Is A Dangerous Unique

After seeing how Detective Howard played him and his corners looking empty, the always fresh Unique is B I G M A D. The episode opens up with one Queens Druglord chasing down one of his D-boys named Trash G (these names are hilarious) for allowing things to get worse because he felt he was too busy smoking rocks instead making sure things were going smoothly.

Trash G tried to plead for his life with Unique by reasoning with him and swearing what Unique is alleging was not the case. Unique and Trash G also grew up together, but that’s not enough to stop Unique from torturing the poor guy before he begrudgingly puts a bullet in Trash G’s head to show the rest of the crew when it comes to his money, he doesn’t care how long he knows you.

Unique hammers home that point during a meeting letting his crew know that he trusts nobody, including them. He also shows how desperate he is to stay at the top by telling them to stretch whatever product they have even if that means putting out bad crack due to the fact their connect is not supplying them at the moment because the block is hot, a direct result of Raq supplying that information to Det. Howard in last week’s episode. Unique tells his boys that he never really trusted the detective in the first place and that it’s time to hit back at Raq, and he’s going to figure out when he does whether it’s going to a blow “to the body or the head.”

Kanan Is Not Here For Raq and Symphony

As we learned last week, Kanan is not here for his mom dating Symphony, especially from a man named Symphony. He continues to be all in his feelings, especially after his mom shows up late to their traditional dinner that he prepared with her boo thang.

Symphony tries his best to smooth things over with Kanan by apologizing to him for making his mother late to dinner and complimenting him on the spaghetti and meatballs dinner he prepared. Still, Kanan is not trying to hear any of despite his momma give him that you better show some respect look.

Following dinner, Raq puts her foot down and tells Kanan that he shouldn’t be concerned about who she is laying up with but instead focus on the books because his grades are slipping. As a result of his academic failures, Raq tells Kanan he will no longer be working in the stash house but instead attending night courses, even on the weekend. Wait till she finds out he’s been selling weight. Of course, Kanan is mad about that, but he has no choice because what momma says is final.

What he doesn’t know is that his momma pretty much gave him a layup on this course because Symphony is teaching it. Kanan is shocked to see him teaching. Symphony welcomes him to the class despite showing up late. Kanan might want to be a little nicer to the guy from now on now.

Jukebox Gets A Huge Favor

Jukebox’s mission to make her music career pop is a tough one. She is out here juggling multiple secrets, one being gay and the other boosting Polo gear to save up enough money to fund her studio time. Her hard work and determination get undermined when Famous reveals he got studio time with Crown Camacho (Quincy Combs) and will participate in a music showcase thanks to his sister because Camacho likes her. She also happens to be Lou Lou’s new boo.

Uncle Lou Lou doesn’t like that his girl is in the studio with the customer, but she convinces him that it’s only business and only looking out for her brother. So this is just another situation festering that will eventually play itself out sometime later in the season, we are sure.

Anyway, back to Jukebox. She isn’t too happy about what she heard from Famous and decides to talk with Uncle Lou Lou. She presses him about Famous getting studio time, and he tells her he had nothing to do with it and that it was Famous’ sister that set it all up.

Jukebox asks Uncle Lou Lou if he can get her some studio time with Camacho or help her get in the showcase, and he tells her no because he doesn’t want to owe anyone any favors. Striking out there leaves Jukebox no other alternative to get the money the only way she knows how to, and that’s by boosting something her new white base doesn’t want her to do anymore. Jukebox calls up her boosting buddies to return to the same spot they hit up because she feels it’s the easiest spot to steal from, but they respectfully decline to assist her.

Jukebox decides to hit the spot by herself and manages to lift a jacket. Jukebox thinks she is getting away but is stopped by a guard, but she catches a break because it’s the same guard she saved. He tells her that he will let her have the jacket as his only favor to her, a striking call back to what Uncle Lou Lou said to her, but he did warn her not to come back.

Jukebox links up with her girlfriend following her heist and decides to give her the jacket as her way of “paying it forward.” White bae loves the gift, and the two finally christen their relationship.

Uncle Marvin, Kanan Slips Up, and Unique Takes Advantage

Uncle Marvin has been doing some slick sh*t behind his sister’s back, and it looks like it’s going to come back to haunt him. His first mistake was getting close with Toni, the white assistant that Raq had one of her goons microwave her dog for getting too comfortable talking back to her. His second mistake was giving Kanan dope to push, directly disobeying his sister’s order only to have Kanan working in the stash house.

Uncle Marvin doubles down on that mistake by having sex with Toni but is quickly turned off because she wanted to cuddle with him after their trip to pound town. He was also not happy that Toni neglected to feed the ned the new dog he just gave her, so he leaves with not only his pride but the dog as well.

Marvin meets up with Raq, and she tells him and Lou Lou that she wants the stash moved from the old stash house to the new secure location they set up in the bodega. Raq puts Lou Lou in charge of the operation, and he goes to get one of the regular crew members to help out, but he tells Marvin he’s battling a stomach bug and he can assist, leaving Marvin no choice but to ask Kanan something Raq would not have approved of.

Marvin doesn’t also know that Kanan’s new boo, Davina, is well aware of the stash house after she and Kanan had a conversation in front of it on last week’s episode. Unique spots Davina and Kanan looking like a real couple now and decides to press her after Kanan leaves. He uses her previous relationship with his now-dead crew member Buck-Twenty to get some information out of her that could help him get back at Raq.

Davina tells him about the stash house, but only because she insists that nothing better happens to Kanan. We know Unique isn’t a man of his word, but he kinda ensures her that Kanan will be good.

Back at the stash house, Kanan and Uncle Marvin are boxing up the cash and product. Uncle Marvin decides to leave and take some of what they boxed up to the new location. They have no idea that Unique and his boy are watching them. When Uncle Marvin pulls off, Unique’s goons shoot their way inside. One goon is inside the stash house holding Kanan under gunpoint while the other two fill up the van.

Uncle Marvin finally returns to see they are getting jacked and rams his car into the van, but the two goons still manage to peel off with the product and money. He runs inside the house and sees Kanan being held hostage. Uncle Marvin easily dispatches the good only to find out it’s one of Unique’s boys. The blood from Unique’s goon splatters all over Kanan’s shirt. Uncle Marvin stresses that Raq cannot find out what happened in the house, or they will be in trouble.

Kanan returns home and quickly runs upstairs to take off the bloody shirt and stupidly just throws it under the bed. While he is at night school, Raq searches his room for dirty clothes to do the laundry. She easily discovers the bloody shirt underneath the bed.

Somebody is in big trouble now, and we can’t wait to see how Raq will react in next week’s episode.

