H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Former President Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

Former President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday with a star-studded, private, intimate, outdoor gathering with about 200 of his closest family and friends. The bash was held on the grounds of his 29-acre estate on Martha’s Vineyard and although they scaled back their original plans for a larger event due to the looming threat of COVID and the Delta Variant, PEOPLE reports that the former President still had a “great time.”

As the man of the hour, Obama wore a sleek Fendi Hortensia floral print long sleeve button-up shirt, retailing for $650 and available at Nordstrom. He paired the look with white slacks and a festive black beaded necklace and looked cool and comfortable all night long.

Of course, our forever First Lady Michelle was on her hubby’s arm all night long and looked just as stunning as the “birthday boy.” Styled by @meredithkoop, Mrs. Obama opted for a resort-style, custom Dundas green halter dress and paired the look with a $130 Silvia Toledano ring, a SophieBuhai bracelet, and By Chari rings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSVCSY0lZN4/

The guest list was star-studded and featured many of our faves including performances by John Legend, H.E.R, and Erykah Badu, who gave us a sneak peek of the inside of the bash (and Obama’s dancing skills) via her IG Stories.

Singer H.E.R was also all smiles at the event as she posed with the former first couple on the dance floor.

The 24-year-old wore an orange and blue Lavin dress and was styled by @therealwourivice.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE COOLEST @barackobama what an amazing night!!!!!!!” the singer captioned an IG post from the event that has since been deleted.

And while guests gathered to celebrate the former head-in-chief, they opted to make donations to the Obama Foundation and its philanthropic projects instead of giving him birthday gifts, per Barack’s request. “In lieu of gifts, guests are being asked to consider giving to programs that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders including the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, the Girls Opportunity Alliance, or the Obama Foundation’s Global Leadership programs,” PEOPLE reported.

Happy birthday to the flyest President of all time!

H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Former President Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

