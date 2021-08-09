Arts & Entertainment
Kanye West May Be Canceling DaBaby Too Following Removal Of Remix From Streaming Services

It’s not hard to see that North Carolina-bred rapper DaBaby is currently on a downward spiral in his career at the moment, sparked by his viral rant at Rolling Loud Miami a few weeks ago that many perceived as both homophobic to gay men and offensive towards those suffering from HIV/AIDS.

One person who may know what he’s going through is rap vet Kanye West — some still feel a way about his “slavery was a choice” comment — but it’s looking like the “Touch The Sky” emcee might actually be attending the #DaBabyIsOverParty himself.

Many outlets are reporting that ‘Ye, or someone in his camp, removed his DaBaby-featured remix to “Nah Nah Nah” off streaming platforms recently. A quick search on DSPs like Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music all produce the same results, or better yet no results at all being that the song is nowhere to be found on each digital platform and more than likely others.

Kanye has yet to release any official statement in regards to the song’s removal, but then again he is very busy putting the final touches on his new album (?) which has resulted in the GRAMMY-winning rap icon literally living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in order to complete.

Although there’s no telling if Kanye’s rollout for the upcoming LP, affectionately titled DONDA after his late mom, played a part in “Nah Nah Nah (Remix)” with DaBaby being removed, it may prove to be a smart move overall. ‘DaFallout’ doesn’t seem to be slowing down in the least bit for the rapper-on-the-decline, and more may be on the way following new reports that DaBaby recently deleted his apology post altogether.

Enjoy the song on YouTube below while it lasts, and let us know if you think Yeezy made the right move:

 

Kanye West debuted his latest studio album DONDA to a sold-out crowd in Atlanta and allowed the music to do all the talking for him in a grand spectacle of a listening party. It was expected that the project would be available across all major DSPs on Friday (July 23, but it appears that fans are still waiting to get their hands on the album and Twitter has plenty of reactions to the happenings. On Thursday (July 22) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, West appeared on the floor of the venue which was rendered totally white while he sported an orange-red outfit which was later revealed to be pieces from his YEEZY line. For nearly 50 minutes, West paced and danced around in circles but did not say a word himself. So vast was the space in the arena, photos of West almost make him appear like a microscopic dot in the field of white. While there was an exclusive livestream event that took place via Apple Music on Thursday, fans who were there up close for the experience also had the pleasure of obtaining DONDA merch and have shared their accounts of the experience via their respective social media channels. One of the highlights for many included an appearance from JAY-Z on one track and, if engineer Young Guru’s tweet is true, Hov turned in his verse just hours before the Atlanta event. https://twitter.com/Young_Guru/status/1418400356808200198 On Twitter, DONDA is currently trending along with West’s name with folks asking point-blank when will the album drop. Although it isn’t clear if DONDA will see the light of day anytime soon, the chatter is at high volume and we’ve got those reactions below. — Photo: Getty

Kanye West May Be Canceling DaBaby Too Following Removal Of Remix From Streaming Services  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

