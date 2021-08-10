King Von Receives New Tribute Mural On O-Block, Lil Durk Honors Fallen Friend

Hard to believe it’s almost been a full year since rising rapper King Von was fatally gunned down in Atlanta, GA. The Chicago artist was just cutting his teeth into the game, forging a way out of his troubled past through music, but unfortunately, the world would never get to see Von reach his full potential.

Since that fateful day in November 2020, the streets of Chicago, as well as his closest industry ties, have worked to keep his name ringing with fans around the world. HotNewHipHop reports that a Chicago artist recently created a new tribute mural for King Von on O-Block. In the image, Von is seen smiling and wearing his popular O-Block chain. DJ Akademiks shared a photo of the mural online.

On Monday (August 9) Lil Durk posted a series of photos in honor of Von’s 27th birthday.

“Happy birthday blooda your name forever live on real hood legend #KingVon,” Durk captioned the pics. In addition to being close friends, Durk and Von both repped the OTF, or Only The Family, record label.

“Bro I will give up everything just to have 1 more conversation with von shit even a hug,” Asian Doll wrote during a series of posts on Twitter. She and Von were romantically linked before his passing. “Nothing has ever broken me but this right here breaking me into pieces. I hope one day I stop feeling like this.”

Prior to his passing, Von expressed admiration for the city in which he’d eventually lose his life. During an interview with Passion of the Weiss, he said leaving his hometown was a way to start anew.

“I love Atlanta because I can live there with no problems and s***, and that’s where there are more rappers. I like Chicago better though because I have my people out there, but the police know me too well in Chicago and there are people that don’t like me.”

