Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis Colts legend Edgerrin James finally took his place among the legends of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. James’ speech was heartfelt, touching on some of the perceptions that have been around him in his career, his family, and his teammates with the Colts. James’ hair (making his hall of fame bust one of the best in Canton), and gold teeth added to the speculation that he spoke on and help led him to his place among history. Edge proclaimed and rightly so that he is a “proud black man,” a lion, and his hair is his mane.

Since some in the media looked at Edge with his hair and golds like he was an inmate in jail, James had a message for you.

I’m locked up in the Canton Correctional Institute, “Inmate No. 336 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

One piece from his final message: “Proudly represent the real you. Follow your dreams, aim high and create the life you want to live. And to all those who have been judged prematurely because of their appearance, the way they speak, where they come from and in the minds of many should be locked up in prison, I represent us.”

Congrats Edge on your enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame!

RELATED: Colts legend Peyton Manning takes his place at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Edgerrin James Enters The Pro Football Hall of Fame [Watch] was originally published on wtlcfm.com