Saweetie On Bleaching Her Hair To ‘Standout,’ Finishing Her Album In Paris And Having McDonald’s Money

Saweetie loves food. But you already know this because you’re a Saweetie fan and chances are, you’ve seen one of her famous foodie concoctions. The Pretty B*tch Music rapper, who’s always on slay mode, is promoting the Saweetie Meal — a four-piece meal with swaggalicious packaging inspired by Saweetie herself.

We caught up with Saweetie, who gave us the Mctea (see what I did there?) on her McDonald’s collaboration, finishing her album in Paris and bleaching her hair to standout.

“It’s really based on my mood, she said about her style. When in Paris, the sexy femcee admitted that she adopted some of the vintage Parisian style into her looks. But choosing the right outfit boils down to a few factors for Saweetie. From the weather to the location – she uses multiple factors to choose her headline grabbing ensembles. “Sometimes I’m a tom-boy, sometimes I’m a high fashion girl, there is not one describe my fashion, it’s just bipolar.

While in Paris, recently, Saweetie revealed she went to Paris to finish her album. “Pretty B*tch Music” is on the way. I finished it in Paris.”

According to the gorgeous artist, it was lacking “soul.” “When you listen to the body of work, I want everyone to have an experience.

As for her bodacious blonde do, Saweetie was inspired to bleach her tresses because “the wigs and the makeup is making everyone mesh together.” She may have “committed” to the look, but apparently her fans think she’s wearing a wig, which she clarifies by showing her grown out roots. “My fans be like, please take that wig off already – it’s getting old.”

Catch our interview, below:

