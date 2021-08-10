Drastic change made to Greenwood apartment complex leasing agreement has residents on edge

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

GREENWOOD — A drastic change to a Greenwood apartment complex’s leasing agreement is raising eyebrows and concerns for residents.

The Cottages at Sheek Road Apartments, a Section 42 housing community that provides affordable housing to residents 55 and older has made a change their residents weren’t expecting.

Up until recently, their water and sewer bills weren’t included in their rent. When those utility bills began showing up, residents were shocked at the high charges.

“I’m conscious of it now. If I got to pay this bill, I’m not going to run the water,” said Rita Brent who has lived at the complex for more than eight years. “Well, then you start thinking about taking showers. Should I or shouldn’t I? Why should I at 75-years-old question that?”

At the time Brent moved in, there was a clear understanding about the utility responsibility nearly ten years ago when most of the residents also moved in.

“Never had one [a bill]. Supposedly, the law said they had to pay one of our utilities,” Brent said

It’s not spiraling into an expensive nightmare. “They said if I don’t pay $133 the first month, June, that I’ll be evicted,” said Sandy Fields, who has also lived at the complex for eight years. Fields lives alone, but her first few water bills have been more than $100 each. “They measured our water and then she tried to tell me that I use 100 gallons and I said I do not,” Fields explained. After residents reached out, fearful that they wouldn’t be able to afford these new changes, WRTV went looking for answers. The property is owned by Kittle Properties Group, Inc. and after making some phone calls, WRTV received a full statement and a break down of what’s going on. According to Kittle’s, they say they are in compliance with all utility regulations and ensure that residents are not being charged more than allowed by Section 42 rules. Kittle’s continued that they received approval from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to change to resident paid water and sewer. “It makes me feel like somebody is not telling the truth,” Brent said. Read more from WRTV here

Drastic change made to Greenwood apartment complex leasing agreement has residents on edge was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3: