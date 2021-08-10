Actress Christina Applegate Announces Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Christina Applegate revealed on Twitter that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate, 49 is most known for her roles in the 90’s sitcom “Married… With Children,” “Band Moms,” and the “Anchorman series with Will Ferrell” said on the social platform that she was diagnosed a few months ago. In a tweet Applegate said:

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.

Multiple sclerosis or “MS” is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. The effects of MS can vary from person to person with different symptoms including vision loss, pain, muscle weakness, and trouble with sensation or coordination. You can learn more from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s website.

In 2008, Applegate underwent a double mastectomy after a medical test for the BRCA gene “breast cancer gene” was positive.

