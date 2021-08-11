Marlo Hampton Shows Off Her Unbelievable Body And New Blonde Do

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

At 45 years young, Marlo Hampton is giving the girls a run for their money! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star pulled up on our timelines in a sexy bikini that showed off her killer body. And sis knows she looks good because she captioned the photo, “she know she bad.” We see no lies.

Marlo tagged her wig stylist Sted Slayed It, who is behind the fabulous blonde color, which is so on trend right now as we slowly begin our transition into fall. “A new cut A new color same bad b*tch period .. install n custom color on @marlohampton …wig,” he wrote.

Marlo posted two additional images, giving fans the full body version. Her fellow ‘RHOA’ ladies immediately jumped in her comments section to drop flame emojis. Even JT of The City Girls stopped to admire the label-loving beauty.

Despite not having a “peach,” Marlo is a beloved member of the ‘RHOA’ cast. We’ve watched her evolve into the woman she is today and much of her maturation came after the reality TV star began raising her nephews – making her the coolest auntie/mom ever.

“I’m a ‘mumty’ now,” she told the NY Post. “My nephews mean Everything to me!” she wrote on social media. “With them, I’m learning how to raise children and young men can be challenging. I’m grateful to my village & looking forward to connecting with more organizations that support young black men.”

Go ‘head Marlo. Now drop the deets on the swimsuit!

