Houston Newlyweds On Viral Freestyle Moment: ‘We Never Expected This!’

Dr. Fatimat Okafor and her husband Kingsley “Rukus” Okafor had no idea they’d become the new faces of Black Love on social media.

When Kingsley uploaded a video from their June 27th wedding onto social media, it emphasized the unique nature of their nuptials and their love in general. The couple were freestyling to DJ Screw’s flip of Kriss Kross’ “Da Streets Ain’t Right,” more commonly referred to as “June 27th.” And Fatimat’s opening bars not only set the tone for the event, but the video also began making the rounds on every outlet you can possibly think of from The Shade Room to BET. Celebrities such as Queen Latifah, Christina Milian and others weighed in with their love on the freestyle. The growth got so big, it prompted Fatimat or Dr. Fati to create an Instagram account where she has more than 16,000 followers.

With their newfound fame in tow, the Okafors called into Good Morning H-Town on Tuesday (August 10) and explained how the magical day (and freestyles) came to be.

“We were supposed to get married last year but due to COVID we had to push the date back,” Dr. Fatimat Okafor said. “It just happened to fall on June 27th and we said, ‘We from Houston, we getting married on a Houston holiday.’ We had to do it right!”

Kingsley Okafor, who performs as Rukus, is the actual rapper in the marriage but Fatimat can also rap and sing, a talent that her husband knew and cherished.

“She’s rare,” he said affectionately.

As far as how the couple met, the two reveal it was just as Houston as could be.

“We met at the club,” Fatimat says with a laugh.

Rukus added, “It was this club, I don’t think it exists anymore but it was called Hudson Lounge in Rice Village. It was poppin’ back then though.”

As far as going viral, neither of them expected for the world to catch on to their love.

“We had no idea!” Fatimat said. “It was so random because our wedding was a month ago. But my husband posted the video on his page a few days after the wedding, but you couldn’t really hear what I was saying. But when the videographer posted the video last week and you could hear what I was saying? That’s when it took off.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZvjcWl-UO/

