The Lo Down: Bad Bathing Habits From The Stars

How often do you bathe or shower? Be honest because some of these celebs are admitting to having a less than rigorous hygiene routine! No soap, just vibes!⁣⁣

On today’s #Lodown with Lore’l we talked about all the stars who’ve recently admitted that they don’t shower everyday. It started with husband and wife acting duo, Mila Kuniz and Ashton Kutcher who spoke on a podcast with Dax Shepard where they stated they only shower “if they see dirt.” The latest to come forward is Ice T’s wife, Coco Austin who also admits to showering once every three days or so. For the record, most dermatology and medical experts definitely advocate that humans clean their bodies everyday.

Actor, Dwayne Johnson better known as The Rock, is going against the grain and proclaiming that his hygiene is up to par. He took to his Twitter page to chime in on the hot topic.

So what do y’all think. Is a daily shower or bath really necessary?

