Dave East & Harry Fraud “The Disappearance,” G Herbo “Cold World” & More | Daily Visuals

Dave East doesn’t exactly come off as a history buff, but the man does seem to be familiar with mob related stories so on the anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s death he and Harry Fraud dropped their latest project, Hoffa.

Today we get some new visuals for the Hoffa project cut “The Disappearance” in which Dave and company get their OG gangster on and meet out in the sticks to conduct business before having a sit down with other bosses at a somewhat fancy restaurant.

Back in Chiraq, G Herbo gets his Hip-Horror on (kinda) and for his clip to “Cold World” stands in the shadows where things go bump in the night and in the walls behind him.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Montana of 300 featuring Arsonal, Kap G, and more.

DAVE EAST & HARRY FRAUD – “THE DISAPPEARANCE”

G HERBO – “COLD WORLD”

MONTANA OF 300 FT. ARSONAL – “OMG”

KAP G – “BIRTHDAY”

TAYLOR J – “B*TCH I’M RICH”

EST GEE FT. LIL BABY, 42 DUGG, & RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “5500 DEGREES”

BLOCBOY JB – “FORGOT ABOUT BLOC”

