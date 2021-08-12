Reginae And Toya Wright Serve Up A Mother-Daughter Slay In Alexander Wang

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Name another mother-daughter duo who slay like Reginae Carter and her mother Toya Wright. Reginae and Toya are only 15 years apart with a similar fashion sense and matching style. Reginae took to Instagram, on Wednesday, to share a swaggy photo alongside her mother Toya Johnson rocking Alexander Wang’s athleisure wear.

Reginae Carter is certainly in love with her new body and she’s not afraid to flaunt what she’s working with. “We don’t believe in competition. There’s no one like us.” the caption read.

In November of last year, the Fashion Nova ambassador opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to go under the knife.

“I’ve wanted to enhance my boobs since I was like 16, 17,” she explained. “But my mom was always like, ‘Girl, no, just wait until you have your first child because you don’t know how everything’s going to be.’ I’m 21 now, so she was like, ‘I can’t tell you what to do. You look perfect the way you are, but it’s whatever you want to do.’ So I finally got to do it, and I’m so excited about it.”

….And no it wasn’t because she was insecure. During an interview with HB, in 2020, she revealed she “always had confidence.” The star thanked her parents for her resilience and flair. “They’ve always boosted me up and made me feel beautiful within so I just grew up feeling it and wearing it. I am beautiful and I am a beautiful, Black young woman,” she expressed.

Reginae went on to add that it’s crucial for young girls and women to “Just be comfortable in your skin and love yourself. Only you can be the judge of yourself,” she stressed.

