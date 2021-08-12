Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ivy Park 2 Beyonce

Source: adidas / adidas

Craig Adams, a Houston trainer, and Beyonce’s former bodyguard, has died from COVID-19.

Tina Lawson shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy. This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”

She also said, “He became a part of the touring, and he was security for awhile. If you knew Craig, he just always had a smile on his face. Always was positive … I’ve never heard him say one negative thing about anybody, even when they deserved it. He was just a good, honest guy.”

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Gives Philly An Update On Her COVID-19 Battle

 

Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
DMX
57 photos
Videos
Latest

Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID

 22 hours ago
08.13.21
Photos
Close