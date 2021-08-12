Megan Thee Stallion “Outta Town Freestyle,” Styles P ft. Yemi Sauce “Fade Away” & More | Daily Visuals

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Since taking home her first Grammy award, Megan Thee Stallion’s been trending more for her drama with DaBaby (and Tory Lanez) than for the music she’s known for.

Looking to remind everyone that she’s still a problem on the mic, Megan dropped some new visuals for her “Outta Town Freestyle” which finds Thee Stallion in her home studio laying it down while making it bounce much to the delight of viewers.

Back on D-Block Styles P takes us back to the hood and in his Yemi Sauce assisted clip to “Fade Away” blows smoke with his people in the park while still wearing the sneakers he wore in that not classic Verzuz battle with Dip Set. Sneakerheads pay attention to stuff like that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y, Soulja Boy, and more.

MEGAN THEE STALLION – “OUTTA TOWN FREESTYLE”

STYLES P FT. YEMI SAUCE – “FADE AWAY”

SOULJA BOY– “SOULJA EXOTICS”

CURREN$Y – “EVERYTHING WE WANTED”

YN JAY – “IMMACULATE”

LI HEAT – “3400”

RICK FEDS & MARCH – “CHILL VIBES”

KALAN.FRFR – “NEVER LOSE YOU”

ATMOSPHERE – “CLOCKED”

