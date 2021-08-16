Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Nike x Sacai collaborations have been some of the game’s hottest releases as of late and it looks like they have some dope new colorways and collaborations coming our way just in time for Fall.

Recently Sacai revealed that they’d be partnering up with CLOT, fragment, and UNDERCOVER for some new colorways of their Nike LDWaffle silhouettes and gave everyone a sneak peak on their IG page. Yesterday they announced the new exciting news and let everyone know what to expect and when to expect it.

“The first drop arrives August 24, and includes two colorways of a Nike x sacai x Fragment LDWaffle designed in flooded navy and flooded grey colorways, characteristic to the Fragment aesthetic.

Two colorways of a Nike x sacai x CLOT LDWaffle and three colorways of a Nike x sacai x Undercover LDWaffle will follow. Stay tuned for more details.”

These go hard, b.

Though resell on Sacai LDWaffles aren’t as ridiculous as those of say a Travis Scott Air Jordan, they do go past retail price, so expect to pay a pretty penny for these collabos if you can’t hit on raffles.

Are you going to be checking for any of these when they drop? Let us know in the comment section below.

Nike Announces New Sacai LDWaffle Colorways & Collaborations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

