Jay Z Heads Over Seas during His 40th Bday

Rap superstar Jay-Z is heading across the Atlantic next summer. AllHipHop.com reports that “Hov” will be headlining the 2010 Isle of Wight Festival. Jay will be leading a lineup that includes Blondie, The Strokes and Pink. The concert runs from June 11th to the 13th, with “Hov” rocking the stage on opening night. Isle of Wight Festival promoter John Giddings discussed the show’s list of performers saying, quote, “Ever since I heard the first Strokes album, I’ve wanted them for the Isle of Wight. Jay-Z and Pink are two of the best live acts I have ever seen and the Blondie hits speak for themselves. I can’t wait.”

Other acts who have headlined the Isle of Wight Festival include The Rolling Stones, Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie and The Police. Tickets for the 2010 festivities go on sale this Friday, which also happens to be Jay-Z’s 40th birthday. For more information visit Isleofwightfestival.com.

