Headkrack’s Hip Hop Spot: Rap & Mental Health, Jim Jones Catches Covid, & More

Mental health is being discussed a lot more in the black community but there is still a lot of work and healing to be done. In an intimate interview with Rap Radar, rapper Lil Wayne reflects on the story of when he shot himself as a teen. Jim Jones also revealed that he recently contracted had Covid-19.

Headkrack gives the run down with these stories.

