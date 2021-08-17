A Fan Tried To Buy Travis Scott’s Air Jordans Right Off The Rapper’s Feet

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

So you took L’s on every single raffle you entered for those Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 “Fragments,” what can you do now? Well, you can try to convince Travis Scott himself to sell you his pair right off his feet.

But that will probably be an L, too.

At a recent basketball tournament at West Orange High School in West Orange, New Jersey that was hosted by Kyrie “Flat Earther” Irving, a fan spotted Travis Scott in attendance and decided to shoot his shot. No, he didn’t try to flirt with him so much as he flirted with the idea that he’d get Travis to take his money in exchange for the coveted Cactus Jack “Fragment’ Jordan 1’s that La Flame was sporting at the time.

Basically begging Travis to take the few crispy blue hunnid’s he had in his hand and bless him with the black and white 1’s, Travis seemed rather flattered that the fan would go to such lengths to secure a pair even if they weren’t his size. Gracefully putting his hands together and thanking the fan for his support, Travis declined the offer and went about his day because, well, he doesn’t need the money like that. While on the surface it seemed like a ridiculous move on the part of the fan, Travis is known to give fans the sneakers right off his feet at his shows, so on the low this dude kinda had the right idea.

Still, he (like the millions of other sneakerheads who wanted those particular sneakers) took an personal “L” from Travis Scott himself. Also it seemed like the fan only had a few hundred in his hand and everyone knows these joints are reselling for more than $3,000, so in actuality he was actually kinda lowballing Trav. Just sayin.’

Check out the video of the encounter below and let us know if you took an “L” or “W” on these joints when they dropped a few weeks ago.

