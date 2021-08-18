McDonald’s Employees Are Rapping Saweetie’s ‘Best Friend’ Ahead Of Drive-Thru Orders

Saweetie’s partnership with McDonald’s has yielded plenty of positive results for the self-proclaimed Icy Girl. It’s also prompted certain Mickey Ds workers to channel their best Doja Cat impersonation before taking orders.

In a video shared to social media, McDonald’s drive-thru workers have to repeat the opening line from Saweetie and Doja Cat’s platinum-selling single “Best Friend” before asking if you’d like to try the new Saweetie meal.

The Saweetie Meal consists of a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, with Tangy BBQ and ‘Saweetie ‘N Sour’ sauces on the side for your dipping desires. Fans are encouraged to “remix” meals by throwing some fries into their Big Mac burgers. The meal debuted on August 9 and has garnered plenty of love from fans.

Saweetie’s partnership with McDonald’s is the fourth musician-based collaboration the fast-food giant has established in many months. Travis Scott kicked off the trend last year with his Travis Scott meal which quickly sold out at McDonald’s. Following him, McDonald’s has teamed up with J Balvin as well as Korean K-Pop supergroup BTS.

“Best Friend” debuted in January and quickly became an Instagram caption hit, eventually being certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in June.

