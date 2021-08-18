NYFW Is Back. Here’s What You Need to Know

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion lovers rejoice – New York Fashion Week is back and hopefully better than ever. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), in partnership with IMG, just released the official NYFW schedule this week and its dripping in runway goodness and everything we love (and hate) about this biannual event.

Officially running from September 8 through September 12, this season’s event will “celebrate the reopening of New York City.” With about 40 days until the return of one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, here’s what you need to know.

Some of our favorite designers are showing, including those #fortheculture.

In total, the official schedule currently features over 90 American and international fashion talent. The week starts with Ulla Johnson and closes with Tom Ford with several surprises before, after, and in between. The schedule also features Michael Kors, Gabriela Hearst, Oscar de la Renta, Jason Wu, Coach, Moschino by Jeremy Scott, Rodarte, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Rebecca Minkoff.

When it comes to diversity, NYFW has experienced challenges. And, the demand for the inclusion of Black and Brown designers has grown mid a Black Lives Matter, virtual, COVID world. Despite hardship over the past 17 months, many designers have flourished in a remote environment expanding their profile and market, showing the power of Black influence.

NYFW organizers have responded with the inclusion of several #fortheculture designers. Black designers scheduled to present so far include: Victor Glemaud, Sergio Hudson, Telfar, Kenneth Nicholson, APOTTS, Studio 189, Theophilio, LaQuan Smith, Kevan Hall, House of Aama, KHIRY, Dur Doux, and Hanifa. While not on the official NYFW calendar, Harlem Fashion Row has been included on the American Collections Calendar, CFDA’s platform to support brands outside traditional market week dates and will show on September 7.

You’ll still be able to watch from home.

The upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 presentations mark the first time NYFW organizers have invited the entire fashion community for in-person shows since February 2020. Like other cities around the world, more recent NYFW celebrations have been mostly digital and hosted through NYFW.com and Runway360.com due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not surprising – especially amid growing concerns around the Delta variant – that shows will continue to be presented through these platforms. Shows will also be available on AfterPay.com, this season’s NYFW main sponsor. According to a CFDA press release, in-person shows will take place in accordance with New York State Heath Guidelines after the organization advises designers on best practices. And if you ask me, masks will be the hottest accessory this season.

Presentations will take place across boroughs.

While most NYFW shows have been traditionally held at Spring Studios in Soho, COVID has forced out-of-the box thinking and creativity when it comes to collections. Think Pyer Moss.

So, get your subway tokens and Uber apps ready now. If you plan on going in person, you’ll need them. Earlier this month, the Fifth Avenue Association announced for the first time ever, Fifth Avenue will serve an additional location for fashion week events. As the events near, more venues are sure to be announced.

Pack extra outfits for last minute invites to other events.

News of the return of NYFW over the past few months has created a buzz and the creation of other events just as exciting. FashionBombDaily will host The Bomb Fashion Show on September 11. Harlem Fashion Week plans to host its Season 9 presentation on September 5; and the return of Essence Magazine’s Fashion House is scheduled for September 9.

Lauren Evette Williams is a seasoned public relations professional, fashion writer, and plus-size influencer with her own style and flair. She travels to NYFW every season and inspires women to use fashion as a tool of power and expression. Follow her on Instagram @dcfashionblogger.

