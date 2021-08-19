Amber Rose’s Ex-Boyfriend A.E. Says Being Faithful Would’ve Deprived His “True Nature” To Cheat

Celebrated hip-hop-girlfriend-turned-model Amber Rose is currently at the forefront of yet another public breakup.
The former partner to rappers Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage and most notably Kanye West recently blasted her most recent ex-boyfriend, record label exec Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, for cheating on her with 12 women. In an unexpected twist to the story though, A.E. not only fessed up to his philandering ways but is also accepting the act of cheating as his basic instinct.
During a recent interview, A.E. kept it all the way candid after becoming a trending topic for much of the past 24 hours. He broke down the whole situation to media personality Big Von, saying, “She texting me like, ‘If I apologize publicly…’ and all this sh*t, you know — she loves me and sh*t. But, I don’t want to keep doing that to her, you know what I’m saying? I know that I could stop. I could give her like a good solid 6 months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I could take it, but I don’t want to live like that.”
Here’s what he had to say in regards to Amber’s infamous SlutWalk initiative and whether her stance on that should play a part in how she addresses the women he cheated with:
“At the end of the day SlutWalk and what she stands for [and] represents, you know, you would think that she would keep it between me and her. Like, be mad at me, you know what I’m saying. Instead of saying like ‘b*tches knew he was in a relationship,’ I knew too! And it’s my fault and I tell her that.”
The full clip from his interview gives a broader sense into the kind of guy he wants to be perceived as, but it’s worth questioning whether or not this is how majority of men think. Let us know your thoughts on that after watching the clip below, via The Jasmine Brand:
Amber Rose Reveals AE Edwards Cheated On Her With 12 Women, Twitter Reacts
my nigga AE done set Amber Rose off 😅 she done kicked Moms to the curb too 😂🤦🏾♂️ damn! 👀— F.U.C.K. House H.O.E. (@MyImmatureMind) August 18, 2021
Amber Rose blaming sluts vs creating slut walk pic.twitter.com/drCNdGkoGp— Augustine (@ACESOLO) August 18, 2021
Not Amber Rose blaming the whores for her man cheating. LMAO! A hoe don’t care if the nigga don’t 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/ZD6ycbZo20— Ƙℓαяиα Ƙωɛɛи (@____PiNK__) August 18, 2021
Damn amber rose nigga cheating on her with 12 hoes. Y’all niggas nasty iono how y’all manage to do that shit y’all got superpowers or something 🤣— BIG DAWG🦍💕 (@ape_apeee) August 18, 2021
So Amber Rose is trending because she is blaming heauxs for her man cheating on her AFTER being behind something called... *read notes* SLUT WALK...— P. Against The World 🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) August 18, 2021
The math aint mathing here pic.twitter.com/jLwKtylqLs
Amber rose could’ve kept that little information about her man cheating to herself if she not gone name names 🙈 keep it on the playground!!!— Latrell (@gigibadazz) August 18, 2021
Niggas cheating on Amber Rose !???— jaidyn father. (@Its_2_EZ) August 18, 2021
The streets are done.
I feel for Amber Rose. That must be so horrible finding out your partner has been cheating on you with 12 different women. I hope she’s okay ❤️— Naomi ✨ (@TheNaomiOni) August 18, 2021
Amber Rose said she found evidence of 12 joints that her dude was cheating on her with. He really didn’t have any F’s to give. 😂😂— oG🗽🇵🇦 (@Ohh_Geesz) August 18, 2021
Amber Rose nigga was cheating on her with 12 women???? Niggas are SICK— 🦋🦋🦋 (@_xtjg) August 18, 2021
Amber Rose’s Ex-Boyfriend A.E. Says Being Faithful Would’ve Deprived His “True Nature” To Cheat was originally published on blackamericaweb.com