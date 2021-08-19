Stephen A. Smith Talks Sports, Hosting Jimmy Kimmel & HBCU Week, & His Goals For The Future [WATCH]

The famous sportsman himself joined the show today to discuss all things sports. Stephen A. Smith announces that he’s hosting Jimmy Kimmel for the first time and his goals for his own nightly talk show. He dives into his goals and dreams and explains the drive behind getting his own late-night talk show. HBCU Week is also coming soon and instead of hitting the yard, it will now be virtual. Listen to Stephen A. Smith share it all in the clip below.
Washington Football Team Names Jason Wright As 1st Black Team President
A black man hired? Forced diversity. Woman hired? Pandering to the feminists. A white man hired? No comments. Hmmm interesting— '03 Pharrell beat (@Keionisbored) August 17, 2020
Congratulations after 400 years we got our first black NFL Team president Time to celebrate. Call me when get our first Black 100% owner pic.twitter.com/oEyIzPhZdx— Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) August 17, 2020
Never seen SO many people asking about the qualifications of a teams President...🤔🤔— Andrew Metcalfe (@drewmet_FF) August 17, 2020
This comment section is already full of racist tropes. Post racial America indeed.— Tundey A. (@realtundey) August 17, 2020
That's awesome! We were teammates for a brief time in Cleveland + I LOVE seeing guys go on to do big things after their playing days. 👍— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) August 17, 2020
“First black” or “first female” or “first black female” anything in 2020 just keeps telling me we’ve got a long way to go as a society. But happy to see the progress nonetheless— Donquixote Doflamingo (@RanD_Savage1) August 17, 2020
I’ve never heard of this guy and thought the same thing, I’d ask the same question of a white man I had never heard of. After learning about his background, he seems like a good choice. I wish him well for the team. Stop assuming it’s always a racially motivated situation.— Jonathan Woods (@jwoods703) August 17, 2020
Lol yt ppl r always corcerned with how a non yt person acquires anything more than what they have...smh really seems to get their blood boiling.— [sawn-OH] ♎️ (@sonowe_) August 17, 2020
Black excellence on this fine Monday morning . . . ✊🏾💚❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/HoaNDPYi6q— Skeet 🏁 (@Speaker_boXxX) August 17, 2020
Bruce Allen’s qualifications:— PCB (@PCB_RIP_ST21) August 17, 2020
-Succesful dad
-Can put back a 30 rack of coors light
He sounds more qualified to plan a coup in latin america than run a football team but we’ll see— Alex Thorne (@AlexThorneDC) August 17, 2020
If only football was played on the field of diversity and identity politics.— Harrison Weinhold (@RadioHarrison) August 17, 2020
“The fact that I happen to be Black and the most qualified person for this is a boost” - Jason Wright— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) August 17, 2020
It shouldn’t have taken a knee on George Floyd’s neck, The Washington Football Team eliminating its racist moniker in league of 70% Black players for history to be made https://t.co/IC0wRAlhPa
