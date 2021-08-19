Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking For NYC MTA Worker Who Let His Girlfriend Operate a Subway Car

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Coming up with creative ideas for date night can sometimes be tough, but it’s never worth it to break the law and lose your job at the same time just to impress your significant other.

One MTA worker from New York is finding that out the hard way now that police are looking for him after he let his girlfriend operate the D train in Brooklyn.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to the New York Post, 32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access to control the train at 50th Street, 55th Street and 62nd Street stations in BK’s Borough Park neighborhood.

Take a look at a play-by-play of their romantic ride through NYC that might even land the pair behind bars:

“‘Yes, this is me operating the train right now,’ Belgrave says in one of multiple videos posted to her account, which has since been made private.

At one point, as the love train choo-choos through underground stations, Belgrave is shown in footage alone at the controls and posing for a selfie with Harris in the cab.

As the train zips toward Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue, Harris explains that the marker showing where operators must stop is hard to see from the cab, and Belgrave echoes the complaint.

‘Y’all ain’t put the stickers in a visible place!’ she exclaims.

A third clip shows her entering the public section of the car saying, ‘Back inside I go.’

Belgrave’s caption reads: ‘Conducting The D u hurdddd.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Even though Harris will certainly get cool points on social media for years to come, the risky move didn’t seem to be a laughing matter to Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano, who addressed the situation by stating, “This video is beyond egregious showing a train operator who betrayed the trust of New Yorkers while creating a dangerous condition.” He went on to confirm the 11-year MTA employee would be punished for his actions, also adding, “I want to assure customers that the operator involved has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to control a train.”

Do you think the viral fame and brownie points from wifey was all worth him being demoted from a job that he reportedly earned, according to payroll tracker SeeThroughNY, $117,486 in 2020 from? Let us know your thoughts as always, and definitely don’t try this at home!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

How A New York Photographer Is Helping ‘Lift Spirits’ Of Small Businesses During The Pandemic

11 photos Launch gallery

How A New York Photographer Is Helping ‘Lift Spirits’ Of Small Businesses During The Pandemic

Continue reading How A New York Photographer Is Helping ‘Lift Spirits’ Of Small Businesses During The Pandemic

How A New York Photographer Is Helping ‘Lift Spirits’ Of Small Businesses During The Pandemic

https://youtu.be/e9FXGpragC8   At the start of fall, Nicholas Heller — better known as @NewYorkNico on Instagram — embarked on a partnership with Hudson Whiskey to shed light on the revitalization of New York City after months of stillness during the coronavirus pandemic.  Nico is based in New York City but his efforts are a lesson all cities can learn from. As a photographer, he used his influence and passion during quarantine to raise money for organizations like The Campaign Against Hunger, the NAACP, God’s Love We Deliver and more. He also re-birthed his #MomNPopDrop hashtag in support of small businesses.  In his partnership with Hudson Whiskey, together they hosted four socially distant “Lifting Spirits” happy hours throughout the past month to spread awareness to the power of a community that was able to band together in this new way of living.  Hudson Whiskey was a part of this reinvention: Baby Bourbon was renamed “Bright Lights, Big Bourbon” and Manhattan Rye was renamed “Do The Rye Thing.” As a yearly limited edition release, Maple Cask Rye is now Short Stack and an exciting innovation with a one-time release, Back Room Deal is a straight rye whiskey finished in peated Scotch barrels. With a bit of smoke and a bit of spice, it’s a liquid good enough to seal the deal. Now that time is on its side and with the expertise of its world class distilling team, Hudson Whiskey plans to experiment with older age statements to release additional innovations in the near future.  The events included Hudson Whiskey samples, giveaways, art displays and more.  “New York is known for its people, the brave, resilient and creative individuals who make it home,” Paul Coffey, Senior Brand Manager of Hudson Whiskey, says. “They are known for coming together to help and support one another. Hudson Whiskey is proud to celebrate that spirit and our fellow New Yorkers through “Lifting Spirits,” a month of uplifting activities to show support and appreciation to those who embody the New York spirit while also raising funds to help those in need.” In our interview up top, New York Nico discusses why his partnership with Hudson Whiskey was important, what inspired his #MomNPopDrop hashtag for small businesses, how he responded to backlash from speaking up for the Black Lives Matter movement and more.  When you’re done hearing his story, check out some of his photos below! 

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking For NYC MTA Worker Who Let His Girlfriend Operate a Subway Car  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

 2 days ago
08.21.21
Photos
Close