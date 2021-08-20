Atlanta Rapper Germ Says He Saw Girlfriend Abducted Before Her Murder

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

An Atlanta-based rapper is dealing with the tragedy of his girlfriend being murdered last week. And worst of all—he claims he saw her being kidnapped before she was murdered hours later.

The authorities have publicly released the 911 call made by local artist Germ, who called them after claiming to witness the abduction of his girlfriend, Mariam Abdulrab. She had called Germ, whose real name is Jerry Antoine, only minutes before she arrived at his home in Southeast Atlanta last Friday (August 13). Germ made the call to a 911 operator after witnessing a man in a security shirt force Abdulrab into an SUV at gunpoint. She was found hours later outside an abandoned house by someone, who told the operator “she does not appear to be breathing.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed that the 27-year old bartender was shot multiple times.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, police quickly apprehended the man they suspect committed the kidnapping and murder, DeMarcus Brinkley, the following day. Brinkley crashed into another vehicle after officers attempted to stop his SUV. After being flown to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center for treatment, he was charged with murder among a slew of other charges. Brinkley is currently incarcerated at the Fulton County Jail. Police department representatives have not disclosed if there’s any link between Barkley and Abdulrab.

Germ mourned Abdulrab’s death, sharing photos and videos of the couple via his Instagram page. “IMA MAKE SURE THEY REMEMBER HOW SELFLESS ND HAPPY YOU WERE,” he wrote. “YOU DIDNT DESERVE THIS.” The rapper also shared another Instagram post, this time showing a mural done in Abdulrab’s honor. Her family shared a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. “She was an angelic soul who was a wonderful daughter, sister, and friend. We miss her dearly.”, said the introduction to the crowdfunding campaign. The campaign has currently raised $61,000.

