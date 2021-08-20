Brother POLIGHT Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl In Miami

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

For someone who calls himself Brother POLIGHT, this alleged behavior wasn’t so polite.

NBC Miami reported that 37-year-old Michael Noak Jr., also known as “Brother POLIGHT,” surrendered to police on Monday (Aug.16) for alleged sexual battery of a 14-year-old girl back in February.

According to the report, the alleged victim is the daughter of a woman Noak was romantically involved with. Noak’s attorney David Tarras states his client is innocent, boldly stating “Once the evidence is produced, he is going to be exonerated. So yeah, not guilty. Nothing else.”

We shall see.

According to the report, the alleged victim is making some very damning claims against Noak. It claims that the motivational speaker and author who hails from Los Angeles asked the victim’s mother if he could take her daughter to an afterparty being held at a Miami nightclub.

The report further details that Noak and the young girl returned to his hotel after finding out the club was closed. From there, things got really out of hand with the victim making some serious allegations against Noak.

Per NBC Miami:

The report says the suspect gave the teen alcohol and started dancing and touching the teen inappropriately, groping her breasts, inner thighs, and buttocks.

It goes on to say Noak tried to force the teen to perform oral sex on him.

The teen allegedly passed out and woke up to Noak trying to make her throw up, the report said.

“These are serious allegations, but in any situation, there is always motive,” Tarras said. “There is always a lot behind the scenes that the public is not going to be able to see.”

The report states that the girl’s mother found her intoxicated and possibly on drugs with severe swelling on her mouth and lips.

It later states Noak told the mother not to call police because it would ruin his career.

Noak was served with a DNA warrant in June and surrendered to police on Monday.

Noak’s attorney called the police report “only an allegation,” further stating, “We have no doubt that he is not this person. We’re going to get him past this and back on with his life.”

We are interested to see how this plays out.

Photo: Noel Vasquez / Getty

