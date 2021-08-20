CLOSE
INDIANAPOLIS — Many healthcare workers put on brave faces for their patients. That has been especially true while they’re working through this pandemic.
However, when they have moments alone, many of them break down from the overwhelming pressure the pandemic is putting on them and their colleagues.
Dr. Adam B. Hill is one of those healthcare workers. He explained to WRTV why he shared this tweet:
Read more from WRTV here
Toll of pandemic hitting healthcare workers especially hard was originally published on wtlcfm.com
Also On Hot 96.3: