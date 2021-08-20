California Cops Charged After Swastika Painted In Impounded Car, More Suspended Over Racist Messages

There was certainly a time in this country when cops were free to be as openly bigoted as they wanted to be. But in recent times—and especially over the last year as an unending wave of protests against systemic racism in policing has erupted across the nation—white supremacists in blue have been facing a bright national spotlight shining all over them, and it’s making it increasingly more likely their bigoted ways will catch up to them. And Black people—who, frankly, have always lived in an America where the badge and the swastika are often indistinguishable from each other—are more than happy to see the prejudice po-po finally being held accountable.
In Torrance, California, two former police officers were charged Thursday for allegedly spray-painting an impounded vehicle with a swastika, and 13 more officers with the Torrance Police Department have been relieved of duty amid an ongoing investigation into messages of “racism and hatred” they’re accused of sending each other.
CNN reported that officers Christopher Tomsic, 29, and Cody Weldin, 28, were charged with one felony count each of vandalism and conspiracy to commit vandalism, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges related to a Jan. 27, 2020 incident in which the two were among a group of officers who responded to a call regarding stolen mail.
Somehow, the investigation into the alleged mail theft led the two officers to a vehicle which they, for whatever reason, ordered to be impounded. When the owner of the vehicle came to the tow lot to retrieve his property, he found a not-so-nice surprise in the form of images spray-painted all over the seats. On the front passenger seat, he found a happy face painted, and, on the rear seat, a swastika symbol. The statement also noted that “other items also had been strewn throughout the vehicle,” without mentioning what those items were.
Tomsic and Weldin were fired in March of last year, and during a joint news conference with the Torrance police chief, District Attorney George Gascón said 13 other officers were suspended for “exchanging racist, discriminatory, homophobic and anti-Semitic messages.”
“We have seen an increase in hate crimes, not only in our own home town but around the country. And it’s unacceptable,” Gascón said, according to CNN. “But it becomes doubly unacceptable when we have the people that are sworn to protect all of us who engage in this behavior.”
To make matters worse (or better, depending on how you feel about the dumpster fire of racism and corruption that is America’s justice system), the District Attorney’s office has identified hundreds of cases the suspended and terminated officers were involved in, and now all of those cases are being reviewed to ensure that citizens aren’t in lock-up or facing charges because some Klan-ish police officer was in charge of the investigation and/or arrest.
Maybe it’s time departments start doing a better job of screening potential police officers before giving them a gun and badge and turning them loose on society. Just a thought.
SEE ALSO:
BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated By Shop Owner Who Called Cops
Cops Are Using Shady Algorithms That Barely Work To Lock Up Innocent Black Folks
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
1. Jeffrey Nicholas
1 of 30
Jeffrey Nicholas, a white man shot and killed two police officers and injured a city worker in Texas before he was able to be safely apprehended without law enforcement resorting to using lethal force.https://t.co/sLhFwxZHgg pic.twitter.com/yWd0XUg7Og— NewsOne (@newsone) May 13, 2021
2. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 2 of 30
3. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 3 of 30
4. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 6 of 30
7. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
7 of 30
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
8. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
8 of 30
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
9. White suspect physically attacking officer
9 of 30
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
10. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 10 of 30
11. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
11 of 30
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
12. West Hollywood shooter12 of 30
13. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 13 of 30
14. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 14 of 30
15. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People15 of 30
16.16 of 30
17. Mark Boisey
17 of 30
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
18. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 18 of 30
19. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
19 of 30
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
20. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 20 of 30
21. Amber Guyger
21 of 30
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
22. James Holmes
22 of 30
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
23. Michael Mattioli
23 of 30
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
24. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 24 of 30
25. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
25 of 30
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
26. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
26 of 30
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
27. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...27 of 30
28. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...28 of 30
29. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
29 of 30
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕓𝕚𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕒𝕣 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
30. Grady Wayne Wilkes30 of 30
California Cops Charged After Swastika Painted In Impounded Car, More Suspended Over Racist Messages was originally published on newsone.com