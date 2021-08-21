Alabama A&M University Receives Largest Individual Donation In Its 146-Year History

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

An Alabama A&M University alum is paying it forward by financially supporting the institution’s advancement so that it can further its mission of educating and empowering changemakers for generations to come. The HBCU recently announced it received a $2.2 million donation from an anonymous donor.

The gift is historic as it marks the largest individual donation the school has received in its 146-year history. In a note addressed to the university, the donor shared how the Alabama-based school has been instrumental in shaping their journey in education and beyond. “This gift is personal to me,” read the note. “This is my university, and it has afforded me opportunities beyond what I could have ever imagined. It has been my life’s mission to make a sizeable investment in my alma mater prior to President Hugine’s retirement and under the advancement leadership of Dr. Archie Tucker, who has been a tremendous asset to the University. As a graduate, I personally know of several other alumni who can make a similar gift, and I challenge them to do the same. In return, I do not want any recognition, or anything named after me, because service is sovereignty.”

Andrew Hugine Jr., who serves as President of AAMU, says the gift “serves as affirmation that the University has made significant progress and that it continues to move in the right direction.” The funds will go towards the athletic department and other campus programs.

News about the endowment comes months after Fisk University received a $2.5 million donation, marking the largest gift in the institution’s 155-year history. The money—which was provided by philanthropists Amy and Frank Garrison—will go towards the creation of a scholarship fund and an endowed chair that honors the legacy of activist and former Fisk student Diane Nash at Fisk’s John Lewis Center for Social Justice.

SEE ALSO:

Fisk University Receives Largest Endowment In Its 155-Year History

North Carolina A&T State University Hits Historic Fundraising Milestone

National Radio Day: Black Stations And The Pioneers Who Helped Shape Their Programming 6 photos Launch gallery National Radio Day: Black Stations And The Pioneers Who Helped Shape Their Programming 1. Cathy Hughes - Urban One Source:Courtesy of MONARCH magazine 1 of 6 2. Jesse B. Blayton- WERD-AM Source:Getty 2 of 6 3. Arthur "Al Benson" Bernard Leaner - WGES Source:Getty 3 of 6 4. Richard Durham - WJJD & WMAQ Source:Getty 4 of 6 5. Frankie Crocker - WBLS-FM Source:Getty 5 of 6 6. Jack L. Cooper - WSBC Source:Getty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading National Radio Day: Black Stations And The Pioneers Who Helped Shape Their Programming National Radio Day: Black Stations And The Pioneers Who Helped Shape Their Programming In honor of National Radio Day, which falls on Aug. 20 every year, we are taking a look back at some of the hero's both past and present who trailblazed into the industry with their iconic ideas. In what was once considered as Black Radio's "Golden Age," from 1920 to the late 1940's African American radio stations began to rise out of cities like Chicago and Atlanta. Their AM and FM dials offered unique programming in a time where Black American's relied heavily on their community to provide news, information, and knowledge. A number of cultural icons rose from the movement, from station owners and disc jokey's to radio programmers and writers. Over the years, these stations would become cultural institutions that served as archives and safe heavens for Black expression, music, art and culture. Some would undoubtedly go on to impact and cultivate the personalities and station program directors of today with their revolutionizing programming. Legendary DJ and actor Jack Gibson who was known by his on-air name "Jockey Jack" Gibson made his big radio break in the 1940s when he appeared in the famous radio drama "Here Comes Tomorrow," a soap opera written by Black-script writer Richard Durham. Gibson recalled how iconic the show was for its time when it first made its debut on WJJD, a 50,000 WATT Clear Channel station based in Chicago--a station that would unknowingly revolutionize radio for Black Americans. "It was such a controversial show that we were about 25 years before our time," Gibson explained in an audio archive. "There were times that the script was so strong they used to have to take us out of the studios by freight elevators and put us in taxicabs and go up the alley." Gibson went on to star in another audio drama series Durham created called "Destination Freedom." The weekly docudrama featured "politically outspoken" scripts that detailed the lives of prominent Black historical figures like Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth who used their voices to champion Black rights and freedom. "I remember that I played Duke Ellington on a show one time. And I played Thurgood Marshall on a show. Those were good days. When I think about the parts that we had, and what we had to do with it. And we learned to use our voice to simulate the action that we were in. And I thought that that was fantastic. You know, people could hear, and through our voices, they could picture the scene that we actually were in," Gibson shared. The star would go on to host shows with WERD-FM, Atlanta's first Black-owned radio station. Keep reading to learn more about a few more radio stations and titans who shaped the industry with their fearless pursuits and riveting programming over the years.

Alabama A&M University Receives Largest Individual Donation In Its 146-Year History was originally published on newsone.com