FDA Warns Against Ivermectin Use For COVID-19 After Reports of Increased Calls to Mississippi Poison Control

Mississippi public health officials warned residents against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The state’s poison control center received a surge in calls related to people trying to use the drug, including a version for animals.
The reports from Mississippi represent a growing concern with the FDA reminding people they aren’t cows or horses and shouldn’t be using ivermectin to treat themselves. Highlighting a March 2021 guidance, the FDA stressed people should not take medication without a valid prescription and definitely should not take medication meant for animals.
ABC News reported the state health department stressed that people should not take medications meant for animals.
“Animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans,” read the health alert. “Some of the symptoms associated with ivermectin toxicity include rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurologic disorders, and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization.”
It’s estimated that 70% of the calls to poison control involved the animal version of ivermectin. The Mississippi Free Press reported at least one hospitalization due to ivermectin earlier this week.
According to ABC News, the state’s top medical official urged people to see a doctor before making medical decisions.
“You wouldn’t get your chemotherapy at a feed store. I mean, you wouldn’t treat your pneumonia with your animal’s medication,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the Mississippi State Health Officer, during a Wednesday press conference. “It can be dangerous to get the wrong doses of medication, especially for something that’s meant for a horse or a cow. We understand the environment we live in, but it’s really important, if people have medical needs, go through your physician or provider.”
Ivermectin is one of several alleged miracle cures for COVID-19. But there isn’t a lot of data to support this claim. Misinformation about miracle treatments has flooded social media since the pandemic’s start. Desperate people, hoping to return to normal, are easy targets for fake cures.
A group of doctors promoting themselves as front-line COVID-19 defenders continue to push the use of ivermectin, despite the lack of evidence around its use during the pandemic. First Draft News, an outlet committed to protecting vulnerable communities from misinformation, issued an update in June 2021 about false claims about ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.
A Reuters fact check highlighted several social media posts suggesting people have taken the drug as a preventative measure for COVID-19. Some of these same people reject getting vaccinated, which, unlike ivermectin, has FDA emergency authorization.
A February 2021 analysis by Merck found that available data did not support using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Studies into the potential for using ivermectin to treat COVID-19 are ongoing.
While there are valid human and animal uses of the drug, treating COVID-19 is not recognized as one of them. And no matter what, experts are clear people should never take medication intended for pets or livestock.
The dosing for people and animals is not the same. And in large quantities, ivermectin can cause serious issues.
“Animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than we do—a ton or more,” read the FDA guidance. “Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans.”
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9 #COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K #ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p - Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 63
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 63
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayor
Source:Getty
3 of 63
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate
Source:Getty
4 of 63
5. Nick Cannon, entertainer
Source:Getty
5 of 63
6. Ben Carson, former HUD Secretary
Source:Getty
6 of 63
7. Dave Chappelle, comedian
Source:Getty
7 of 63
8. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman
Source:Getty
8 of 63
9. Manu Dibango, musician
Source:Getty
9 of 63
10. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee
10 of 63
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
11. Kevin Durant, NBA star
Source:Getty
11 of 63
12. Larry Edgeworth
12 of 63
13. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds
Source:Getty
13 of 63
14. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
14 of 63
15. Patrick Ewing, basketball legend
Source:Getty
15 of 63
16. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dad
Source:Getty
16 of 63
17. Vivica A. Fox, actress
Source:Getty
17 of 63
18. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis star
Source:Getty
18 of 63
19. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainer
Source:Getty
19 of 63
20. Rudy Gobert
20 of 63
21. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropist
Source:Getty
21 of 63
22. Lee Green, former college hoops star
22 of 63
23. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
23 of 63
24. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driver
Source:Getty
24 of 63
25. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
25 of 63
26. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband
Source:Getty
26 of 63
27. Antoine Hodge, opera singer
Source:GoFundMe
27 of 63
28. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
28 of 63
29. Callum Hudson-Odoi
Source:Getty
29 of 63
30. DL Hughley, comedian
30 of 63
31. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer
31 of 63
32. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
32 of 63
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
33. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor
33 of 63
34. Paul Johnson, house music DJ
Source:Getty
34 of 63
35. Brad "Scarface" Jordan
Source:Getty
35 of 63
36. DeAndre Jordan, NBA star
Source:Getty
36 of 63
37. Tim Lester, NFL star
Source:Getty
37 of 63
38. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
38 of 63
39. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musician
Source:Getty
39 of 63
40. DeRay McKesson, activist
Source:Getty
40 of 63
41. Von Miller, NFL star
Source:Getty
41 of 63
42. Donovan Mitchell
42 of 63
43. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen Moore
Source:Getty
43 of 63
44. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
44 of 63
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
45. Charley Pride, country music legend
Source:Getty
45 of 63
46. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric Richmond
Source:Getty
46 of 63
47. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
47 of 63
48. Wallace Roney
Source:Getty
48 of 63
49. Marcus Smart
49 of 63
50. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball Coach
Source:Getty
50 of 63
51. Troy Sneed, gospel singer
Source:Getty
51 of 63
52. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
52 of 63
53. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL star
Source:Getty
53 of 63
54. Carole Sutton, actress
Source:Getty
54 of 63
55. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53
Source:Getty
55 of 63
56. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes
56 of 63
57. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach
Source:Getty
57 of 63
58. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA star
Source:Getty
58 of 63
59. Jo Thompson, singer
Source:Getty
59 of 63
60. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
60 of 63
61. Juan Williams, Fox News Host
Source:Getty
61 of 63
62. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, Alabama
Source:Getty
62 of 63
63. Zumbi, rapper
Source:Getty
63 of 63
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
FDA Warns Against Ivermectin Use For COVID-19 After Reports of Increased Calls to Mississippi Poison Control was originally published on newsone.com