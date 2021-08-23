Ashanti Trends On Social Media After Giving A Surprise Performance At Fat Joe’s Birthday Party In This Sexy Cut Out Mini Dress

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

All eyes were on Ashanti last night when she shocked fans by taking the mic at rapper Fat Joe’s NYC birthday party and gave an impromptu performance of some of her greatest hits. The singer looked stunning in a sexy, cut-out blue mini dress that left little to the imagination and showed off her banging physique. She wore heavy blue eyeshadow to match the dress, dangling earrings, and gold strappy heels to add a bit of flair to her look. She kept her jet-black hair in a high bun with her edges swooped and baby hairs laid to perfection.

Many fans captured video footage of the singer performing her nearly 20 years classic “Foolish” at the party as she joked about possibly having a wardrobe malfunction during the unplanned performance. She shared some of the footage to her Instagram Stories, including this clip posted to an Ashanti fan page.

Another fan page posted Ashanti’s full look to their IG account so we could really see the beauty up close and personal.

Once fans really got a full look at the 40-year-old entertainer, the Internet was set ablaze, causing the singer to trend on Twitter for still managing to look THIS good after all these years. “Ashanti so damn FINE!” one fan tweeted.

While another said, “Ashanti is obnoxiously fine…. She’s that “frown ya face up” fine… Bless her.”

And another wrote, “So we not gonna talk about how sexy Ashanti looked at Fat Joe’s bday party last night ?!”

Sure sis, let’s talk about it!

Ashanti’s Black and Blue Sex Wax Dress reportedly retails for $540 and was designed by Louis Aballou and was also spotted on celebrities like Karrueche earlier this summer.

The sexy, cut-out look has definitely made its rounds this summer with many fashionistas rocking similar outfits for a night out on the town. Get yours @ssense. Would you splurge?

