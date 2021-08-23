Celebrity News
Hol’ Up: Did Kanye West Drop & Delete Drake’s Address On Instagram?

The beef between Kanye West and Drake may have just went a tad too far.

On a quick post and delete, Kanye West reportedly shared the Toronto address of Drake on his Instagram account. The issues between the two rappers and former friends kicked back off again after Drake aimed some bars at Ye on the Trippie Redd track “Betrayal” saying “45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.”

Drake seemed to reply to his address being posted in his IG stories with a simple laugh.

 

Last week after the Trippie Redd track dropped, Ye posted a photo of a group chat involving Drake, Pusha T, and members of both camps. It’s safe to say that Yeezus is still pissed and this won’t be ending anytime soon. It the break-In of rappers Lil Durk and Pop Smoke who was murdered, this shoulnd’t be anything to joke around with,

 

