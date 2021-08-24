Logan Paul Gets Booed On Monday Night Raw [Watch]

Well, this didn’t go so well… or did it? It all depends on how you view pro Wrestling or sports entertainment.”
YouTube sensation-turned professional boxer Logan Paul made an appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw on August 23rd and by the sound of it, the crowd was not pleased. Paul joined WWE superstar John Morrison on the talk show segment “Moist TV” to help promote his brother Jake’s upcoming Boxing match with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 29th.
It’s clear that Logan was supposed to be the face (good guy) in the face-off and two-time Grand Slam champion The Miz who joined the segment but the fans had other ideas.
Did Logan fare better against Floyd Mayweather or the WWE Universe? You decide but lets see what happens when Jake and Tyron duke it out this Sunday in Cleveland.
HugFest 2021: The FUNNIEST Logan Paul vs Mayweather Memes
1.
1 of 15
Smh bought the wrong Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight. pic.twitter.com/2jhXEpgydL— Jesse (@RawAstro_) June 7, 2021
2.
2 of 15
NOBODY— Y K T S (@YKTSCULTURE) June 7, 2021
JAKE PAUL : OMG MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER
HIS BROTHER : pic.twitter.com/nh2qrf8jTp
3.
3 of 15
Mayweather after hugging a youtuber 30 minutes#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/2fOtvsPoNR— Jairo (@jaiirohw) June 7, 2021
4.
4 of 15
A summary of rhe Floyd Mayweather vs logan paul fight 😂😂 #MayweatherPaul #loganPaulVsmayweather pic.twitter.com/EN6tVSYzIa— 📀EAnews.co (@EAnews_co) June 7, 2021
5.
5 of 15
Floyd Mayweather made Logan Paul look like Cynthia doll from rugrats. 💀🤣#loganPaulVsmayweather pic.twitter.com/kdA9C5BhzX— SuMu⛈ (@sumuhardy) June 7, 2021
6.
6 of 15
I watched the Logan Paul Mayweather fight illegally and still feel ripped off pic.twitter.com/n931EzBH3a— Kibilo_YT (@Kibilo2) June 7, 2021
7.
7 of 15
How Logan Paul walking to his car after fighting Mayweather pic.twitter.com/hyiYnSMWa9— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 7, 2021
8.
8 of 15
Logan Paul trying to punch Mayweatherpic.twitter.com/uYwWnGBmA3— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 6, 2021
9.
9 of 15
Jake Paul tryin to land a hit on Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/ak8MNXLSms— Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) June 7, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Logan Paul tryna hit Floyd Mayweather went like:#MayweatherPaul— 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙤.𝙐𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙖 (@BrunoUetela) June 7, 2021
https://t.co/x9uiiB6aJX
11.
11 of 15
Moneybagg Yo just walked out with Floyd Mayweather ✊🔊pic.twitter.com/liYs4NzPkm— XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 7, 2021
12.
12 of 15
This fight was better than Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul. Change my mind #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/6nUiiBykA3— Jack (@jackmallett_) June 7, 2021
13.
13 of 15
Floyd Mayweather appeared to knockout Logan Paul last night, but held him up to carry on through the eight rounds... 🧐#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/7PVR0yZZYK— BettingOdds (@BettingOddsUK) June 7, 2021
14.
14 of 15
The commentators are deadass talking over Migos 💀 help this is so funny. Just let them perform #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/MTcizk69oT— katy ✿ (@wonderchanges) June 7, 2021
15.
15 of 15
Eyes closed, just swinging 🤣— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 7, 2021
Logan Paul praying to land one. https://t.co/7QiJmOlcJl
Logan Paul Gets Booed On Monday Night Raw [Watch] was originally published on radionowindy.com